‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 5 Spoilers: Survey Corps Defeats Beast, Armored & Colossal Titans

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 5 featured the continuation of the battle between the Survey Corps and the Titans inside and outside the wall of the Shiganshina District. At first, the fight seemed to be a one-sided massacre, but Survey Corps commander Erwin Smith revealed that there’s a way for them to claim victory. However, the plan will require sacrificing lots of lives from their side, including his own.

The latest episode of Attack on Titan started with the Survey Corps charging towards the Beast Titan. They used smoke signals to distract the Beast Titan and affect his accuracy in throwing the rocks supplied by the Cart Titan. Still, the Beast Titan succeeded to hit and kill several members of the Survey Corps, including Erwin Smith. The Beast Titan thought that he already eliminated all the enemies who tried to attack him, but he started to feel something wrong upon seeing that he’s surrounded by green smoke.

At that moment, the Beast Titan remembered that Reiner Braun and Bertolt Hoover warned him about the most dangerous soldier of the Survey Corps – Levi Ackerman. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 5 featured the intense battle between Levi and the Beast Titan. With his experience in killing Titans, Levi clearly had the upper hand in the fight. He cut different parts of the Beast Titans’ body until he removed its human form from its nape.

Instead of immediately killing the Beast Titan, Levi decided to make him their prisoner. Unfortunately, the Beast Titan’s human form was grabbed by the Cart Titan and immediately left the area. Levi tried to chase the Beast and Cart Titans but the ordinary Titans surrounding him blocked his way.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 5 also featured Eren Yeager, Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, Jean Kirstein, Sasha Blaus, and Connie Springer going up against the Colossal and Armored Titans inside the wall of the Shiganshina District. Eren and Armin were tasked to take down the Colossal Titan, while the others were distracting the Armored Titan. Armin’s plan against the Colossal Titan was a success as they managed to seal the wall while capturing Bertolt’s human form. Unfortunately, Armin needed to sacrifice his own life in the process.

Meanwhile, Mikasa, Jean, Sasha, and Connie tried to change the plan from distracting the Armored Titan to completely defeating it using Thunder Spears. They failed in their first attempt to open the Armored Titan’s mouth, but Hange Zoe, whom they initially believed was caught in the explosion, showed up and created an opening for Mikasa. Mikasa immediately made a move and attacked the Armored Titan using Thunder Spear. The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 5 showed Reiner being removed from the Armored Titan’s nape.