Mariah Carey Proves She’s Still The Queen Of Vocals After Royal Albert Hall Shows

Mariah Carey is currently in the middle of her “Caution World Tour” and is killing it every night.

Over the past weekend, the “We Belong Together” hitmaker began her stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. Tonight will be the last of three shows at the venue.

The tour is in promotion of her 15th studio album, Caution, which peaked within the top five in the U.S. which also received critical acclaim.

For Mariah’s setlist, she is performing a mix of songs from the new record as well as her most loved songs throughout her career. From fan favorites like “Without You” to chart-toppers like “Touch My Body,” there is a song for everyone that grew up listening to the star from any generation. The audience was in for a treat as she performed her duet with Luther Vandross, “Endless Love” for the first time since 1994, according to Setlist.fm.

Over the years, Carey has had a few downfalls, which anyone who has been performing for a long time can most likely relate to. The press from time to time has speculated whether she still has the vocals she was originally known for when she first started. But like always, Mariah proves them wrong and effortlessly belts out those ballads like its 1995 all over again.

Fans who paid to see the legend in London over the weekend were left flawed after her mindblowing concert.

She is actual perfection. The vocals on ‘Love Takes Time’ tonight is something else ????@MariahCarey #CautionWorldTour pic.twitter.com/reKtNzoMOv — Jeffrey Ingold (@Jefflez) May 26, 2019

.@MariahCarey’s #CautionWorldTour at @RoyalAlbertHall silenced the haters. The voice, the hits and all the fun. She remains ???? pic.twitter.com/QaISyhoo2N — William J Connolly (@WJConnolly) May 25, 2019

Royal Albert Hall… @MariahCarey … Wow! This is truly a show for the Lambily and we appreciate you, we love you and we enjoy you!!! I am a wreck! If you’re not going already… get tickets! pic.twitter.com/JQ8k2l8uVh — MB (@marcusheffield) May 25, 2019

TONIGHT MARIAH CAREY RECREATED THE ICONIC FIGHT SCENE FROM THE HEARTBREAKER MUSIC VIDEO LIVE ON STAGE IN FRONT OF A PACKED AUDIENCE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL.

2019 HAS PEAKED. — Yusuf ????️‍???? (@colouroffensive) May 25, 2019

If there was any need to ever question whether Mariah can hit those whistle notes, then just ask her fans, they will tell you via their Twitter accounts and provide you with the receipts.

The whistle notes at the end of ‘Emotions’!!! WE HAVE TO STAN!! @MariahCarey #CautionWorldTour pic.twitter.com/nGcjdg3pnk — Jeffrey Ingold (@Jefflez) May 26, 2019

After her final show in London, Carey will continue the European leg and will visit the likes of Paris, France, Barcelona, Spain, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Recently, Mariah was awarded the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which The Inquisitr reported. She performed a medley of her hits and was presented the award by another powerhouse vocalist, Jennifer Hudson. During Mariah’s speech, the “Anytime You Need A Friend” songstress tossed the tissue she wiped her face with on stage and became another meme. Billboard made a gif out of the tissue situation and posted it to their Twitter account.

“Getting rid of negative people in your life like,” they wrote in a funny manner.

Carey was quick to see the tweet and responded in the best way possible, joining them on the joke.

“Toss the tissue is the new drop the mic,” she quote-tweeted.

From being an all around fun person, and an amazing performer and vocalist, Carey clearly has it all.