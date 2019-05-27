Ariel Winter Flaunts Slim Figure In Sexy Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Ariel Winter has visibly slimmed down the past few months, and she is not afraid to show her new figure on social media.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new boomerang clip, which showed her look exuberantly stunning in a sexy one-shoulder dress. The skintight shiny silver dress hugged her curves and put her assets on full display, and Ariel clearly felt confident as she stroke a pose and pulled off an epic hair flip. In fact, her body isn’t the only thing that has changed lately — she has also been donning a new hair color and hairstyle for the past few weeks, which sees her resemble her namesake from the Disney classic Little Mermaid.

In her new post, the 21-year-old channeled her inner 1950s’ Hollywood star and styled her long, newly-dyed ginger locks into large waves with a side part, allowing them to cascade down her back and shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including a dark eyeliner and lush eyelashes, as well as a classic red lipstick shade on her lips for a pop of color. To top off her already glamorous look with another touch of sparkle, she donned a pair of silver hoop earrings as she smiled adorably for the camera.

The new post was so popular that it racked up over 350,000 views and nearly 700 comments in just a few hours. Many of her nearly four million Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to compliment her on her new looks, with one online user writing, “You’re looking phenomenal Ariel,” while another one chimed in, “Stunning, I love your hair.” Several people simply left little fire and heart-eyed emojis, while others even pointed out the resemblance between her and iconic Who Framed Roger Rabbit? character, Jessica Rabbit.

Ariel has recently had to defend herself against claims that she resorted to cosmetic surgery to lose weight, explaining that her body changed because her doctor switched her anti-depressants as the old medication, which had caused her to gain weight, wasn’t working anymore. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, soon after she started taking the new meds, the actress shed off a few pounds rather quickly, causing her fans to wonder what the reason behind such drastic change was.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way.” she told her social media followers.