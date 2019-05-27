Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage As She Wishes Scott Disick A Happy Birthday On Instagram

They are absolute best friends, so there is no surprise that Khloe Kardashian decided to pen an emotional message to Scott Disick on social media for his birthday.

The Good American founder took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and Scott throughout the years to celebrate his 36th birthday on May 26. She started off with a snap that showed the two of them smiling for the camera while looking casually stunning — Khloe wearing a plunging white blazer and jeans, with her blonde bob into a bun, while Scott rocked a beige sweater that highlighted his blue eyes even more. The next few photos showed the two pals posing in an array of situations, both in parties, at home (Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope also makes a cameo), and even riding quad bikes in the desert.

The mother-of-one also posted a major throwback photo that showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars sharing a bubble bath in red swimsuits while also recording their famous podcast. Back then, the two were much younger and the snap drew criticism from fans of the family who didn’t think it was appropriate for Khloe to be in the bathtub with her sister’s boyfriend, as The Daily Mail reported.

Controversy aside, Scott is one of Khloe’s closest pals, and she described him not only as a “best friend” but also as a “brother” in the post’s caption. “I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family!,” she wrote, before adding, “I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever.”

Despite the fact that the birthday boy split up with the mother of his three children just over two years ago, Scott is still close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan (he is as much a star in KUWTK as any of the ladies), as he and Kourtney worked hard together to become even better co-parents after their breakup. Kim also posted a few gems on her Instagram page from back when they all first met, featuring a young Kylie Jenner sharing a sweet moment with a very tanned Scott in 2008.

“Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives,” Kim wrote.