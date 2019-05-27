Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Fifth Wedding Ceremony By Attending Celine Dion Performance

The rapper surprised Kim with sudden plans to fly to Las Vegas.

Kanye West surprised his wife, Kim Kardashian, on the eve of the celebrity couple’s fifth wedding anniversary by presenting her with tickets to attend a Celine Dion performance in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram stories to reveal that Kanye had made the plans secretly.

“Surprised me with a date in Vegas,” Kim captioned a brief clip she posted.

Kim wore a skin-tight white bodysuit doused in crystals for the concert while Kanye sported a completely black ensemble, including what appears to be fast-becoming his favorite jacket — the same Dickies he wore to the Met Gala earlier this month.

Later in the night, Kim posted a number of clips showing Dion belting out her hits, before the celebrity pair went backstage to greet the Grammy-award winning singer. The next morning after the concert, the reality TV star once again took to Instagram — this time to show off a couple of elaborate floral arrangements that had been sent to the couple to celebrate their anniversary as well as the birth of their two-week-old son, Psalm.

“I love waking up to these beautiful flowers that Khloé [Kardashian] sent us,” she captioned the video, panning the camera to show the word “Kimye” spelled out in white roses.

The next bunch of flowers, however, was not sent by a family member, but by Adidas. Kim showed the name of her newborn also spelled in the same manner and thanked the sportswear company for the arrangement.

“We just got these from Adidas,” she said in the video. “So, thank you Adidas.”

Kim Kardashian got the best gift (Céline Di)on her 5th wedding anniversary. https://t.co/VVnIEkdv65 — E! News (@enews) May 26, 2019

It definitely seems like the celebrity couple had a great time in Vegas, something corroborated by a source close to them. Speaking to E! News, the source said that Kanye had made the plans in advance but didn’t want to inform Kim until the last moment. The source claimed that there was nothing better for the couple than to get moved by Dion’s powerful voice on their wedding anniversary.

“Kim and Kanye had a lot of fun during their quick trip to Las Vegas. They had planned a date night and Kanye thought this would be a fun way to spend the evening and surprise Kim.”

The source also said that Dion was very happy to meet the couple after the show, saying all three of them joked and laughed around.

“Kim and Kanye both thanked Céline for an incredible performance. All three of them were in a great mood, laughing and joking around. Céline was very happy to have them there,” the source added.