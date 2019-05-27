NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Demand Lonzo Ball In Potential Bradley Beal-To-L.A. Lakers Trade, Per ‘NBC Sports’

Should the Lakers consider trading Lonzo Ball for Bradley Beal?

After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations have started to circulate that the Washington Wizards are planning to make a huge roster overhaul in the summer of 2019. Even with a healthy John Wall and Bradley Beal, the Wizards aren’t expected to become a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, especially if they enter the 2019-20 NBA season without any major roster upgrade. As of now, most people believe that it will be best for the Wizards to take a different route and undergo a rebuilding process.

With John Wall still recovering from an injury, Bradley Beal is currently viewed as the Wizards’ best trade asset. Beal has received plenty of trade interest before the February NBA trade deadline, and several NBA teams are once again expected to inquire about his availability when the 2018-19 NBA season is officially over. According to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington, one of the NBA teams who could target Beal on the trade market next summer is the Los Angeles Lakers.

After failing to reach the Western Conference Playoffs for the sixth straight year, the Lakers are planning to be more aggressive in finding a second superstar who could play alongside LeBron James in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Lakers have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to acquire Bradley Beal from the Wizards. In the potential deal that would send Beal to Los Angeles, Standig revealed that the Wizards could demand a trade package centered on former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball.

“If there’s a deal with the Lakers, most sources would want Ball involved regardless of any parent distractions from his attention-seeking father, Lavar. “

Targeting a young and promising point guard like Lonzo Ball in a potential Bradley Beal-to-Lakers trade means that the Wizards could also be planning to get rid of John Wall and his lucrative contract. In case the Lakers aren’t interested in sending Ball to Washington, Standig said that a trade package including Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft could be a “fair value” for the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

“Los Angeles owns the fourth pick in the 2019 Draft. One source views Ingram, Kuzma and four for Beal as fair value assuming Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, is cleared medically following a blood clot scare that ended his season prematurely.”

If the trade becomes reality, it will undeniably help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. The Lakers will finally acquire a superstar that they could pair with LeBron James. Having a legitimate three-point shooter like Beal will boost the Lakers’ performance on the offensive end of the floor as it will make it easier for James to penetrate the opposing team’s defense.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will acquire young and promising talents that could give them a better chance of winning an NBA championship title in the near future. Aside from adding another player to their young core, the Wizards could also use the No. 4 pick to dump John Wall and his massive contract.