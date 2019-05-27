Arianny Celeste Dons Floral Yellow Bikini

Arianny Celeste shared a brand new bikini pic with her fans today. And instead of the usual beach snap, she shared a moody photo where she posed indoors. Arianny was spotted in a yellow floral bikini. The top had thick straps and a classic neckline. She sat on a brown sofa, propping herself up with her left elbow while slightly touching her hair. Behind her, you could see a plant and even a bowling pin on a table beside her. Since the photo was posted three hours ago, over 10,000 fans have stopped by to click on the like button.

Prior to the swimsuit update, Arianny shared a couple of photos that showed her wearing a bright pink dress. The first post from yesterday showed her sitting on her knees on a bed, which had bright red sheets. The wall behind her was the same shade of red, with three silver disco balls lying by her side. Celeste rocked a long-sleeved minidress while making kissy faces for the camera. She held up a red flower to the right side of her face and closed her eyes for the shot. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag that she slung over her right shoulder.

The second photo of her in the same dress garnered over 20,000 likes. The Instagram photo was of her standing outside, and was geo-tagged at the Novo DTLA. You could see her silver knee-high boots, as she wore her hair down and looked over to her right.

In addition, Arianny also opened up to 411 Mania about her career.

“It makes me really proud [to be a part of the UFC since 2006]. This company has worked so hard to get where it is today. I’m very happy and proud to be a part of it – we’ve grown together and the support I’ve received has been unbelievable.”

“Yes, being mentally fit is even more important – if you are not happy, you cannot be your best self. I encourage all aspects of mental health and I think therapy is important. Recently, I’ve begun practicing yoga and believe that it helps a person in so many ways…” she added, describing what it means to be fit.

It turns out that Arianny has studied nutrition and fitness, which is evident in how well she takes care of her physique. She emphasized how much she enjoys yoga, and recommended it for anyone to try.