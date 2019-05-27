Alyssa Milano Slams Jon Voight As ‘F-Lister Trying To Stay Relevant’ After Actor’s Videos Gushing Over Trump

Alyssa Milano is clearly no fan of Donald Trump, and apparently, she doesn’t take too kindly to celebrities who choose to stand with the president, either.

After actor Jon Voight released a series of videos this week gushing over Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” the Trump-opposing Milano shot back by calling Voight an “F-lister” who is trying to use his support of Donald Trump to keep from sliding out of the public spotlight. In a post on Twitter, she advised the actor to “stay in your lane” and took aim at his Hollywood status.

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!” she wrote.

Voight had taken to Twitter himself to express his support for President Trump, defending the Republican against attacks from more liberal opponents.

“People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight said. “This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” he added.

Alyssa Milano has been one of the most frequent critics of Donald Trump on Twitter, especially related to women’s issues. Beyond her opposition to Trump, Milano has been a women’s rights advocate and delivered a speech at the Women’s March last year.

"Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. 'Stay in your lane, Jon!' 'Has been!' 'F-lister trying to stay relevant!' 'Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!'" ???????? – @Alyssa_Milano #Ouch https://t.co/GuzuoXjhMI — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 27, 2019

In her remarks, Milano implored the hundreds of thousands of people in attendance to harness the power of their collective will and continue being politically active.

“I want you to look around and I want you to realize, that this, this right here is what democracy looks like,” she said, via Bustle.

“It doesn’t happen automatically. It demands our action and participation. It challenges us, but it also empowers us because at the end of the day, it is us.”

Alyssa Milano has also been one of the founding members of the #MeToo movement, with her use of the hashtag of the slogan first created by Tarana Burke nearly ten years ago giving a name to the movement that empowers women to speak out against sexual abuse.

While Alyssa Milano has many peers in Hollywood in her opposition to Donald Trump, Jon Voight occupies a much smaller sliver of celebrities who back the president. There are a notable few, mostly older, white men like Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, and James Woods. But then there are a few who don’t fit the mold of the typical Trump supporter, including boxer Mike Tyson and rapper/producer Kanye West.