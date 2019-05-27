Christina Milian Flaunts Curves In Bodysuit While Laying On A Mirror On Instagram

Christina Milian shared a sultry new pic with her Instagram fans today. The post had three photos in total, with the first one showing her laying down in a bodysuit. The bodysuit hugged her curves and appeared to have a thong cut. Christina also rocked a pair of heels with clear stilettos, and arched her back slightly. She was spotted laying down in top of a mirrored floor, or perhaps the photo was a product of Photoshop. Whatever the case, she looked stunning, although her face was mostly in the shadows thanks to the lighting. There was a blueish-purple light the lit her up.

The second photo, on the other hand, was a completely different scene. Christina wore a purple top that was cropped and showed off her midriff, with water pouring down behind her. A third photo showed a man touching her hair. In the three hours since it was posted, the photos have received over 6,000 likes.

She shared an amazing photo six days ago, which showed her rocking a white top with no bra underneath. The top was completely left open in the middle, with cutout accents on both sides. That left some of her cleavage exposed, as she paired the top with a green skirt. She wore her hair pulled back, although she left her bangs in front, which fell into her face.

And in midst of all of the professional photos, Christina also shared a casual selfie in mid-May. It was geotagged in Las Vegas, and showed her wearing large hoop earrings. Her hair was down in tight curls, and the Instagram photo was liked over 62,000 times.

In other news, Christina previously spoke with Vibe about her experience being on Superhuman.

“It’s always been one of my favorite since he ends up winning and it served as a bonding moment between him and his kid. There was this [underlying] feeling that he never really got credit for how amazing his talent is. Hearing the love from his family as all of this was happening was really great to see.”

“Tap into and recognize your talents. You never know what your skill can bring about. You have to think of yourself in that higher light so you’re in a better place,” she advised.

And it’s good advice coming from Milian, who has found success not just in music, but also in entrepreneurial pursuits too.