Johnny Manziel’s Ex, Bre Tiesi, Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Physique In Skimpy Bikini At ‘Divorce Party’ In Miami

Bre Tiesi is free from drama and showing off for her Instagram followers, posting a picture on Sunday showing off her unreal physique.

The Instagram model, once known as the wife of troubled NFL castoff Johnny Manziel, has been in the news for the couple’s somewhat messy split. But this weekend she was all about the beach, enjoying some time in Miami and sharing pictures of the trip with her 387,000 followers.

Bre posted an Instagram picture of herself rocking a very revealing snake-print bikini while showing off her washboard abs. The picture was a huge hit with her followers, garnering more than 10,000 likes and attracting all manner of compliments from her fans.

“Wow body goals,” noted fellow Instagram model Laura Merrin.

“Yesss,” added Rachel Bush, herself an Instagram star who recently topped the 1 million subscriber mark.

The trip to Miami appeared to be an attempt to move beyond the drama of her split with the man formerly known as Johnny Football. Bre posted a picture in her Instagram Story noting that she was celebrating a divorce party; and a few of her famous friends came along for the festivities. In pictures and videos added to her story, Bre showed a night out on the town with Rachel Bush, who happens to be married to a current NFL player in Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

On Sunday, the group took a tour of the water on a yacht, with Rachel adding some pictures on her own Instagram feed.

The split may not be completely in the rear-view for Johnny Manziel. He had credited Tiesi with helping him straighten his life out and focus on a football comeback after he was run out of the NFL due to his out-of-control partying and failure to focus on the game.

Manziel was recently let go by a CFL team and later jumped to the AAF, where he played for the Memphis Express before the league abruptly folded.

As TMZ noted, Manziel issued a statement after his split from Bre Tiesi, bemoaning the end of their relationship and asking for privacy.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Bre Tiesi appears to have moved on from the split, and her Instagram followers are likely happy that she decided to share some evidence of the racy divorce party festivities with them.