Julianna Margulies Talks About New Series ‘The Hot Zone’

Julianna Margulies is stepping into the role of Dr. Nancy Jaax on the National Geographic limited series The Hot Zone. The mini-series is based on the book of the same name by Richard Preston and is set to premiere on May 27. Like the book, the series explores the terrifying real events of the 1970s and ’80s that led to Ebola, a highly infectious, deadly virus from the central African rain forest, being found in Reston, Virginia.

While chatting with Variety, Margulies said after being a part of the series and meeting people, including the real Dr. Nancy Jaax, who were actively involved in trying to cure and contain the infectious diseases she has a new outlook on the issue.

“This is not an African problem; this is a global problem and it is not a matter of ‘if,’ it is a matter of ‘when,'” Margulies said. “I get so frustrated with science deniers, climate change deniers. What did you study in school that would make you the expert to say there is no climate change? Wake up. These are people who are here to help us, why aren’t we letting them guide us? So I love that that’s what this show is.”

The actress went on to talk about her character. Margulies said, at the time, Jaax was the only woman in her field and it was often a struggle to make sure her voice was being heard.

“She had to constantly fight for her right to be in the room and this is what she’s trained for.”

Margulies also said The Hot Zone has definitely made her more germ-conscious and she has been deeply impacted by the knowledge she has gained on diseases like Ebola.

Most people may know Margulies from her role on CBS’ The Good Wife, where the actress played Alicia Florrick for seven seasons. After the series ended, the creators decided to move forward with a spinoff, The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski’s character Diane Lockhart.

In a separate interview, Margulies revealed that the creators of the show recently approached her about appearing in a three-episode arc on the new series. The actress said she was excited by the opportunity but the network refused to pay her the requested salary, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Margulies went on to say that she doesn’t typically like talking about money but felt moved to stand up for other women in the industry who are being underpaid but “don’t have the voice or the power” to speak up for themselves.

The Good Fight has been renewed for a fourth season at CBS All Access and The Hot Zone will premiere tomorrow, May 27, on Nat Geo.