Michael Bublé Thanks Fans For Their Support & Announces Australian Tour

Crooner Michael Bublé wants his fans to know how much he appreciates them as he is announcing his first Australian tour in six years. He explains that while his son Noah was battling cancer, he couldn’t see taking on a major tour so far from home, but now that Noah’s condition continues to improve, he is ready to greet his fans on an official Australian tour.

The Daily Mail says that Michael Bublé is planning on kicking off his Australian tour in Brisbane early next year in February. Despite a six-year hiatus, the singer wanted to say that he is grateful to all of his fans, but in particular, he wanted to thank his Australian fans for their “‘love and prayers’ over the past few years,” saying that their support got his family through some very dark days.

Bublé gave a shout out to all of his Australian fans who have been so patient.

“Hey Australia, I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how much I love you, and how much it meant to me through all my family has been through. The love, the outpouring, the prayers, you have no clue – no idea – how you got us through every day.”

Two years ago, the singer’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a form of liver cancer, when he was just three years old, and it rocked his family. He says he can’t wait to show his fans his gratitude by returning to the stage in Australia.

While Noah was ill, Bublé contemplated hanging up performing entirely because he couldn’t imagine leaving his son’s side if he didn’t have to, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Bublé says that Noah’s illness changed his “whole perception of life,” and made him think that there has to be something more.

“Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger.”

Bublé says that he thought back on all of the unimportant things he had worries about it the past, and how Noah’s diagnosis made everything else seem trivial. He decided then that he wanted to avoid social media if at all possible because he just didn’t want to waste time that way.

Back in October, Bublé said that he might want to just step away from his career in music, and “walk away” while he was on top professionally to devote more time to his family.