James Charles Spotted Hanging Out With Kylie Jenner Following Cancelation Of His ‘Sisters Tour’

Charles and Jenner attended the birthday party of YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz's 3-year-old daughter Elle.

It finally seems like James Charles and Kylie Jenner have mended their bridges.

The two celebrities were spotted hanging out together at the birthday party of YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz’s 3-year-old daughter, Elle, according to Entertainment Tonight. Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, was also in attendance at the party.

Charles and Jenner being spotted together is the final sign that all is fine between the two. Jenner was forced to take sides when Charles and his longtime mentor, Tati Westbrook, had a very public feud in which the latter accused Charles of betraying her by helping to promote a rival. Charles, a makeup vlogger, subsequently saw a steep decline in his number of followers on YouTube, with accusations of “sexual deviance” not doing him much good, as reported by The Inquisitr. Jenner, who is featured in a few videos on his channel, unfollowed him shortly after the feud with Westbrook broke out, leading to concerns that their friendship might have hit a dead end.

But those worries could be laid to rest for Charles’ fans as not only has his YouTube channel once again started to show signs of growth, but he also seems to have mended his relationship with Kylie. Although the drama between him and Westbrook eventually led to the cancelation of Charles’ “Sisters Tour” due to “personal” reasons, he at least has his friend’s back now.

The hosts of the party, better known as the ACE Family, posted a video celebrating their daughter’s birthday. Charles can be seen singing to the baby girl, Elle, while Jenner is also visible sending her love to the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday, Elle,” Jenner can be seen saying. “We love you!”

This is the second time in a week that Jenner and Charles have been spotted together following the Tati Westbrook drama. A few days ago, the makeup vlogger attended the launch party for Jenner’s new skincare line, Kylie Skin. Their mutual friend, Patrick Starrr, expressed relief that both celebrities had been able to put the feud behind them.

“I’m glad it’s over. We can get back to what we are meant to be doing. I spoke to James [at the party]. He is alive, he is well, he is healthy and that’s what I think is most important — that he is here on this Earth to live his truth and share his inspiration with his millions of fans,” Starr said.