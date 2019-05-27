WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Says That Brock Lesnar Has ‘One Coming For Him’

Not many people are brave enough to challenge the beast, but there's always one.

There are not many superstars in WWE who can say that they have put one over on Brock Lesnar and been successful in defeating him. Seth Rollins took the WWE Universal Championship from the beast last month at WrestleMania 35, but there is one Monday Night Raw superstar who has never been able to get over that hump. Now, Braun Strowman is ready for another shot and says Lesnar has one coming to him.

Braun Strowman has made a huge name for himself in WWE and he’s moving up the ladder in big ways as he aims for a title. He was a part of the Men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank last weekend, but he ended up being replaced in the match by Sami Zayn.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar is one of those guys who has been out of the picture for more than a month and returned to capture the MITB briefcase in about five minutes. The spot that once belonged to Strowman in the match ended up with Lesnar stepping in and grabbing the future title shot.

There was already a bit of animosity between the two big men, but Strowman has an even bigger chip on his shoulder now. He’s not showing any fear either and is ready for another crack at the “Beast Incarnate.”

In November of last year, WWE went to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, which had Strowman and Lesnar facing off in a huge match. Not only were the big stars going to wreck things, but the vacant WWE Universal Championship was on the line after Roman Reigns had to relinquish it.

It took five F-5s, but Lesnar defeated Strowman to win the title once again. Lesnar is back in WWE after losing the title at WrestleMania 35 and he has the MITB briefcase, so Strowman told The Sun that he wants the first crack at the title if Lesnar wins it.

“Brock Lesnar is the only man that has not had the 1-2-3 after the Powerslam from Braun Strowman so he’s got one coming for him. I came here to be a champion. I didn’t come here to participate. I came here to take over and you know, it’s a goal of mine and it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of time.”

Some may think that Strowman wins all the time due to his size and strength, but he’s only had one title reign since hitting WWE’s main roster. He says he has come up short at times in his quest for a title, but he will “keep fighting and scratching and clawing through the nail to get to the top of the mountain and represent this company as it should be.”