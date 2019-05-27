Kelly Clarkson Took A Little Tumble At The Indy 500

Singer Kelly Clarkson tripped on the red carpet at the Indy 500 but laughed it off with ease.

Country music singer Kelly Clarkson doesn’t take herself too seriously. This is probably one of the reasons fans find her to be so lovable and relatable. The Texas-born talent was given the prestigious honor of singing the National Anthem at the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday in Speedway, Indiana. The race is a highly anticipated event in which fans come from all over the country to watch, some camping out at the track days in advance in order to take in all the excitement. Clarkson completely nailed the National Anthem, but took a little tumble prior to the performance, according to E! News.

She wore an outfit that was quite fitting for the day’s festivities — a black and white dress covered in stars and black leggings. She finished the look off with a pair of practical white sneakers featuring a black stripe. While confidently approaching the stage, Clarkson accidentally tripped on the red carpet and nearly fell flat on her face. Because the red carpet was covering up the crack in the sidewalk, she wasn’t aware that the ground was uneven when she began to strut across. Luckily, she recovered quite smoothly, in typical Kelly style.

Kelly Clarkson Jokes She's 'Utterly Not Cool' After Nearly Taking a Tumble at the Indy 500 https://t.co/BYx7my6n4E — People (@people) May 26, 2019

A video a fan captured of the incident shows Clarkson catch herself after she stumbles as members of the audience gasp at her near fall. She’s quick to assure everyone that she’s perfectly fine making a quick hand gesture and laughing off the whole thing with ease.

Fans who were lucky enough to spot the singer at the event and witness her performance were quick to praise her for the fast save.

“Graceful recovery @kellyclarkson day is made that I got to see you!!!! #Indy500,” one user tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Clarkson’s appearance at the Indy 500 was a special occasion for more reasons than one. Not only is it a huge honor to perform at such a widely attended event, but it was also one of the first times the singer performed in public since undergoing surgery earlier this month. The singer had to have her appendix removed just after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards which took place on May 1, 2019. As a result, she had to take the time to rest up for a few weeks.

Even after the fall, Clarkson still had a pretty great time at the Indianapolis 500. In fact, she even got to meet Matt Damon, whom she’s been hoping to meet for a while now.

“Finally met Matt Damon after sharing a mutual friend for years! Freddy, we finally me,” she wrote on her Instagram page.