‘One Piece’ Episode 887 Preview, Spoilers: Big Mom, Kaido Teaming Up Against Luffy And Strawhat Pirates

The ongoing One Piece Reverie Arc recently got intense when a Celestial Dragon, Saint Charlos, tried to kidnap Princess Shirahoshi of the Ryugu Kingdom to turn her into his pet. Sai and Leo were left with no choice but to defend the friend of Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, but they were stopped by Cipher Pol Aigis Zero members Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy. Luckily, when King Neptune was about to start a commotion, another Celestial Dragon, Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, arrived and hit Saint Charlos with a club.

The Celestial Dragon ordered the slave to free Shirahoshi and the Cipher Pol Aigis Zero to immediately leave the place. Saint Mjosgard, who was saved by Queen Otohime when he visited the Fishman Island, vowed to protect Princess Shirahoshi and her family from the start until the end of the Reverie. Most fans are shocked with the turn of events in One Piece Episode 886, but popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda is planning to show more thrilling scenes in the next episode.

According to the preview, One Piece Episode 887, which is titled “An Explosive Situation! Two Emperors of the Sea Going After Luffy!”, will be featuring some of the strongest characters in the entire world including Emperor Big Mom, Emperor Kaido, Navy Fleet Admiral Akainu, Navy Admiral Kizaru, Monkey D. Garp, and the Five Elders.

“Kaido and Big Mom talk to each other about going after Luffy. The two angry Emperors of the Sea are on the move. While the Navy raises the level of caution to deal with the unprecedented situation, an even more unimaginable thing is about to happen in Mary Geoise.”

As shown in the preview, One Piece Episode 887 will feature the conversation between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido about Luffy. After destroying the SMILE factories at Punk Hazard and Dressrosa and infiltrating the Whole Cake Island, Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido are planning to join forces to take down Luffy and his crew. However, they are not aware that the Navy forces are tapping their conversation.

Navy Fleet Admiral Akainu and Navy Admiral Kizaru are immediately informed about the situation, and it seems like they will try to do something to prevent worse things from happening. Garp and other higher ranking officials also learned about the ongoing talks between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido, but Luffy’s grandfather remains calm and relaxed. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 887 show the Five Elders meeting a mysterious man at the Holy Land Mary Geoise.