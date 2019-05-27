Watch Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket Live Stream: World Cup Official Warm-Up Match, Start Time, Preview

Defending Cricket World Cup champions Australia play their final, official warm-up match before their title defense when they take on Sri Lanka.

The defending and five-time ICC Cricket World Cup champions Australia get one more chance to fine-tune their approach face date before they officially open their quest for back-to-back titles, when they take on a team in Sri Lanka that appears to come into the tournament in a state of disarray, according to ICC-Cricket.com. That same description might have applied to Australia just a few months ago, with then-Captain Steve Smith and Vice -Captain David Warner both banned for a full year due to a ball-tampering scandal. But the two batting stars are back, and Smith made a statement in Australia’s first official warm-up match, recording 116 in a win over host England on Saturday. The champions will look to continue their impressive form in the second warm-up, which will live stream on Monday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup warm-up ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, May 27, at the 25,000-capacity Ageas Bowl, also known as The Rose Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In Sri Lanka, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

Cricket fans in Australia can catch the live stream at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Australia Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western. In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up early or stay up late, to catch the World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

As for Sri Lanka, they enter the World Cup as losers in 10 go their last 11 ODI series, as The Guardian reports, and with a new captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, who got the job last month despite seeing no ODI action for the past two years. Karunaratne is also the fourth Sri Lanka ODI captain in the past eight months.

Sri Lanka slogged to an 87-run loss in their first warm-up match, against 2015 World Cup semifinalist South Africa, despite half-centuries from Karunaratne and the fired captain he replaced, Angelo Mathews, according to CricTracker.

Australia’s Steve Smith returns after a 12-month ban for ball tampering. Paul Kane / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Australia vs. Sri Lanka on Monday. In Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will broadcast the match live and will also make a live stream of the match available.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup warm-up matches.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Sri Lanka 2019 World Cup practice game, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Monday Cricket World Cup warm-up match.