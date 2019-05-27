Brazilian Swimwear Model Marianne Fonseca Sizzles In Neon-Pink Bikini In New Snap

Brazilian bombshell Marianne Fonseca recently took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures soaring by posting a bikini pic — one which instantly sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the snap, which was captured in Cannes during her visit to France to attend the famous Cannes Film Festival 2019, the model could be seen donning a neon-pink bikini that allowed her to flaunt her insane body.

The gorgeous model not only displayed plenty of skin but looked equally beautiful as she wore a full face of makeup to go with her racy ensemble. In order to exude style and glamour, the model let her brunette tresses down and accessorized with a gold bracelet and multi-layered chains. She posted two sexy pictures where she struck different poses to show off her amazing abs.

The 29-year-old model captured the mirror selfie while standing in a hotel bathroom and informed her fans in the caption that she was about to go to swim. She also told her fans that the skimpy bikini was from the famous online brand, Fashion Nova.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Marianne has an incredibly hot body, while another one said that she’s absolutely stunning. Another fan said that the model is the ultimate definition of perfection.

One of her new fans, who seemed to have just discovered Marianne’s account, opined that the model’s pictures have gotten better and better with time.

Although Marianne is less popular on Instagram as compared to other models, she is not a newbie when it comes to fashion. In fact, according to her profile on Famous Birthdays, Marianne started modeling at the age of 15.

As she has spent almost 15 years in the industry, she has some big accomplishments under her belt. Per the piece, Marianne has walked for some of the fashion industry’s biggest names, including Dior, Lancome, and Timberland.

According to an article by GQ, the stunner talked about her mantra in life and said that she tries to live by a few things that she believes in, including having fun, being adventurous, getting out of her comfort zone, and most importantly, living in the moment. The model also spoke about the things that make her feel sexy and said the following.