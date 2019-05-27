‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Revealing Bikini

It’s not often lately that Camille Kostek gets a day off, so the model enjoyed her downtime this weekend the best way she knows how — by hitting the beach in a revealing bikini.

The fast-rising star and Sports Illustrated cover model shared an Instagram snap of her outing to a beach in Madison, Connecticut, this weekend, where she donned a snake-print bikini as she posed on the sand dunes and showed off her well-defined abs. In her caption, Camille shared that it’s nice not to have plans, which doesn’t happen too often for her.

As Camille’s Instagram page shows, she is on the go pretty much all the time as she goes to photo shoots and makes appearances to support her recent Sports Illustrated cover for its annual swimsuit issue. As People magazine noted, Kostek was featured on one of three covers for the issue, along with Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.

Kostek said she could barely come up with the words to react to the honor.

“I’m one to be the biggest blabber mouths ever and this is one that’s left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before,” Kostek said on Good Morning America last week, via People.

Kostek, who is NFL legend Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and a former New England Patriots cheerleader, has seen something of a meteoric rise to stardom. She won the Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year honor this year and said she hopes to be an ambassador for women of all sizes, noting that she doesn’t fit in the rail-thin modeling world.

“In the past, I felt like I used to beat myself up a little more, just because it was hard to breakthrough,” she told People magazine. “I would be like: ‘I want to drop 15 pounds in three weeks and lose an inch and a quarter off my thighs and my hips and my waist and do this and that.’ But that is so contradictory to why I wanted to be in Sports Illustrated. I wanted to be signed in these measurements.”

Loading...

Camille added that thanks to Sports Illustrated, she can be comfortable in her own skin — and be an inspiration to other women who might happen to be curvier.

That seems to be just fine with Camille Kostek’s social media followers, who frequently inundate her posts with supportive messages. Camille also rallied her troops as she was up for the Rookie of the Year honor, encouraging her followers to go online and vote for her.