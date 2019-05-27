‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Revealing Bikini

It’s not often lately that Camille Kostek gets a day off, so the model enjoyed her downtime this weekend the best way she knows how — by hitting the beach in a revealing bikini.
The fast-rising star and Sports Illustrated cover model shared an Instagram snap of her outing to a beach in Madison, Connecticut, this weekend, where she donned a snake-print bikini as she posed on the sand dunes and showed off her well-defined abs. In her caption, Camille shared that it’s nice not to have plans, which doesn’t happen too often for her.
As Camille’s Instagram page shows, she is on the go pretty much all the time as she goes to photo shoots and makes appearances to support her recent Sports Illustrated cover for its annual swimsuit issue. As People magazine noted, Kostek was featured on one of three covers for the issue, along with Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.
Kostek said she could barely come up with the words to react to the honor.
“I’m one to be the biggest blabber mouths ever and this is one that’s left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before,” Kostek said on Good Morning America last week, via People.
Kostek, who is NFL legend Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and a former New England Patriots cheerleader, has seen something of a meteoric rise to stardom. She won the Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year honor this year and said she hopes to be an ambassador for women of all sizes, noting that she doesn’t fit in the rail-thin modeling world.
“In the past, I felt like I used to beat myself up a little more, just because it was hard to breakthrough,” she told People magazine. “I would be like: ‘I want to drop 15 pounds in three weeks and lose an inch and a quarter off my thighs and my hips and my waist and do this and that.’ But that is so contradictory to why I wanted to be in Sports Illustrated. I wanted to be signed in these measurements.”
Camille added that thanks to Sports Illustrated, she can be comfortable in her own skin — and be an inspiration to other women who might happen to be curvier.
a dream come true. I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to “trust the process” “everything happens for a reason” and “when the time is right…” THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be. This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago. My day one friends and my parents and siblings have heard me talk about this dream forever. They’ve watched me work for it and they’ve watched me fail. But when you are passionate about wanting something in your life NOTHING will get in the way. This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself. I feel so honored to be loved and trusted by @mj_day and the rest of the team to be one of the covers for one powerful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This cover is for all the dreamers out there. Work hard, be kind to all around you and own who YOU are. SI SWIMSUIT 2019 COVERGIRL OMG ????
That seems to be just fine with Camille Kostek’s social media followers, who frequently inundate her posts with supportive messages. Camille also rallied her troops as she was up for the Rookie of the Year honor, encouraging her followers to go online and vote for her.