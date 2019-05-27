‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Leaves Little To The Imagination In Wet Top

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media.

Despite the fact that her fans have seen her bikini pics several times, they never seem to get enough of her sexiness. As a result, whenever she posts a new sexy pic on Instagram, her fans keep asking for more.

This is exactly what happened when the hot model recently took to her page and shared a throwback snap from her photo shoot with the magazine.

In the risqué snap, Brower was featured lying in water, wearing a front-tie bikini top that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. That wasn’t all, but her dripping wet top made her look even sexier.

In terms of her aesthetics, the gorgeous model wore a full face of make for the photo shoot but chose subtle colors to complement her bikini.

She opted to ditch her accessories to keep it simple and stared right into the camera to pull off a very seductive look — a move that immediately titillated her admirers.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the sultry pic gained considerable attention from her fans. Commenting on her incredible physique, one fan wrote that Olivia is stunning beyond words, while another fan added that he found the picture so hot that he started “sweating intensively”.

While most of her male fans focused on the display of skin, one admirer commented that he’s in love with Olivia’s beautiful green eyes. Another fan said that he’s totally in love with the stunner.

Prior to posting the said pic, Olivia shared a candid yet stylish snap wherein she was featured wearing a green hoodie which she teamed with a pair of white pants. The model let her blond tresses down, turned her back toward the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Although there was no display of skin, the picture amassed more than 8,000 likes as of this writing, which shows that Olivia doesn’t necessarily have to strip down to her bikinis in order to gain her followers’ attention and admiration.

In an interview with C-Heads, Olivia was asked about the importance of fashion in her daily life. In response, she said that it is very important to her because it’s a 9 t0 5 job for her.