‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Could Be Victor’s Son

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) could be in for a huge new storyline very soon.

According to Soap Dirt, some Days of Our Lives fans believe that Xander could prove to be a more vital member of the Kiriakis family than he realizes, and may even be revealed as the son of the family’s patriarch, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Xander was first introduced to fans back in 2015. His good looks, cunning wit, and charm made him a favorite among viewers, who only know him to be a villain on the soap opera.

However, there could be much more to Xander than just a lackey for the powerful villains of Salem. Underneath it all could be a heart of gold, and once he taps into his family roots all of his pain and animosity could melt away.

As fans know, Xander is at Victor’s mercy nearly every moment of his life. Xander so desperately wants to be accepted and loved by his “uncle” Vic that he does anything and everything the old man tells him to do.

He wants to be a member of the family, instead of being treated like a second class citizen in Salem, and at the Kiriakis mansion. He’s even been trying to worm his way into the family business at Titan to prove he’s worthy of the Kiriakis name.

He seems to be hoping that one day he’s held up to the same level as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). However, it won’t be easy for Victor to see him as anything other than a burden, unless a shocking new plot twist were to unfold.

If Xander was reveled to be the long, lost son of Victor everything could change for him. Victor would likely treat him with more respect and offer him opportunities to better his life.

In addition, since he seems to have his sights set on Maggie’s daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), a new love interest could also prove to bring about change in Xander.

Days of Our Lives loves to redeem their villains, like they have in the past with EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), so why not Xander as well?

Only time will tell if Xander will prove to be anything more than just a Kiriakis lap dog, but fans seem to be rooting for him.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.