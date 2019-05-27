Joy-Anna Forsyth And Lauren Duggar Show Off Growing Baby Bumps At Carlin Bates’ Wedding

A few members of the Duggar family attended the wedding of Carlin Bates.

Carlin Bates wed Evan Stewart this weekend and Joy-Anna Forsyth and Lauren Duggar were both there, along with their husbands, for the special nuptials. The wedding took place in Tennessee with a few of the Duggars in attendance. The two reality TV families have been good friends for years. Joy and Carlin had struck up a special friendship between them, so the bride asked her BFF to be one of her bridesmaids.

The Bates wedding also gave an opportunity for plenty of picture taking, and that means that Duggar fans are able to see growing baby bumps from both Joy and her sister-in-law, Lauren. Josiah and his expectant wife also headed to Tennessee to see Carlin and Evan marry. The couple just announced that they are expecting their rainbow baby just a week ago and now a brand new baby bump snapshot has just emerged, as seen in the couple’s Instagram story.

Lauren Duggar is wearing a white dress with red flowers and accented with a matching thin red belt wrapped around her waist right above her belly. She is showing off her baby bump while posing with Josiah. They must have color-coordinated as he has on a red tie as well. Lauren and Josiah lost their first child last October, which they said was so heartbreaking to go through. But now they have this little bundle of joy to look forward to sometime in the fall.

Joy-Anna also shared a photo on her Instagram story as she posed alongside her husband, Austin, wearing a blush-colored floor length bridesmaids dress. It appears to be dragging on the ground as he is standing on the hem of it in the snap.

The pregnant #CountingOn star absolutely glowed in her wedding glam! https://t.co/mNbGHMgroa — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) May 25, 2019

She is displaying her baby bump and you can see just how much her belly has popped out in the past couple of weeks. She has her long locks swept up into a loose bun with strands of loose hair around her face. The 21-year-old Counting On star also got her glam on for the walk down the aisle to support her friend.

Also in the photo with Joy and Austin are Jana Duggar and her BFF Laura DeMaisi. Justin Duggar was also an usher at the wedding. You can bet that there were a few more Duggars on hand to help the Bates family celebrate this special day.

There are currently five Duggar women who are expecting babies. There could be more announcements coming up with a family of 19 kids. A new season of Counting On is expected to return in the fall.