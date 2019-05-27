Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Isn’t Judging Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Relationship Drama

The cast members of Jersey Shore are no strangers to drama, both in and out of the beach house, and no one understands that better than Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

While in the house, Ronnie had his fair share of relationship drama with former co-star and ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and outside of the house, Ronnie continued to make headlines with on-again, off-again girlfriend and baby mother Jen Harley, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Earlier this month, Jen was arrested on charges linked to an incident that occurred on at a Las Vegas club on New Year’s Eve. While spending time with Ronnie, Jen reportedly tossed an ashtray, hitting the reality star in the face, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Jen was also almost arrested while filming the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, after a physical altercation between her and Ronnie was caught on camera. The police were called, but no one was arrested because Jen quickly left the scene before officers arrived. In another incident, Jen reportedly dragged Ronnie, who was tangled in his seatbelt, outside of a car as he tried to get out of the vehicle. After the incident, Ronnie posted images of himself with a rash and a bruised face.

Throughout the couple’s relationship, Ronnie’s friends and housemates have been vocal about their disapproval of Jen but it seems one roomie might be having a change of heart, according to a report from Pop Culture.

While chatting with People on Sunday, Jenni “JWoww” Farley says she’s now withholding judgment when it comes to her co-star.

“As much as I try to judge his drama, I had a little drama,” she said. “I can’t really judge that much, but I just wish him the best. As of right now, I think he’s doing really well. That doesn’t mean he will next week, we’ll see.”

JWoww has also dealt with a bit of public relationship drama. Earlier this year, she accused her estranged husband of abuse and filed for divorce. During their breakup, the two became entangled in a nasty battle of words on social media, but have since found common ground.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable. I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now,” she continued. “At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

JWoww also has a new man in her life. The reality show star has moved on romantically with Zack Clayton Carpinello, and the couple recently made their red carpet debut together.