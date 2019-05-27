Lindsay Lohan Fires Back At Paris Hilton’s ‘Lame & Embarrassing’ Comment With Shady Instagram Post

Is Lindsay Lohan taking the high road in her feud with Paris Hilton? Just over one week ago, Hilton reignited her ongoing strife with the Mean Girls actress by calling her “beyond lame and embarrassing” during a live interview. Lohan remained silent for days as fans anticipated a nasty comeback. However, in a rather unexpected move, the former Disney star took to Instagram on Saturday to compliment Hilton on her new song and admire their friendship, TooFab reported.

Lohan shared a black-and-white photo of herself and the “Stars Are Blind” singer posing at an event in celebration of Marilyn Monroe back in 2005. The actress smiled at the camera and put an arm around Hilton’s waist while she smiled at someone in the distance.

“#Beyond friends are true,” Lohan captioned the photo. “Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!”

Lohan reportedly also added a photo of herself and Hilton’s sister Nicky with a butterfly emoji as the caption, but she has since deleted that post.

It’s unclear if Lohan was being genuinely friendly in her post or if she was simply trying to kill her longtime frenemy with kindness. Fans in the comments were divided on the matter.

“The tea is exceptionally good today,” one user wrote, while another called the post a “slap with class.”

“Lindsay it’s 2019 this is not mean girls. She doesn’t like you girl,” someone said.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hilton made the snide remark during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The talk show host asked the socialite if she could say three nice things about Lohan, whom she has been on-and-off feuding with for over a decade.

“She’s…beyond,” Hilton said with hesitation before adding, “lame and embarrassing.”

Hilton and Lohan’s drama dates back to the early 2000’s and includes a long history of insults, such as “c***,” “firecrotch,” and “pathological liar.”

Although Lohan herself did not directly respond to the comment, her rep released a statement about Hilton shortly after the WWHL interview.

“Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention,” the spokesperson said, according to Page Six.

Hilton reportedly regretted her comment after speaking to her mother, Kathy Hilton, about it. The “Best Friend’s A**” singer appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, where she revealed that she was at a loss for words at the time and “feels bad” for making the negative remark.

“My mom taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” Hilton said.