Wendy Williams Says Kourtney Kardashian Should Quit ‘KUWTK’

Wendy Williams reportedly thinks that Kourtney Kardashian should quit her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams spoke out about Kourtney Kardashian’s latest interview for Paper Magazine on her show this week.

Inside the magazine, Kourtney reveals that she wishes the reality series would be cancelled, and that she would be “very happy” if the cameras stopped rolling on her and her famous family.

Williams called Kardashian out for her comments on the show that built her career and her wealth, saying that Kourt should simply quit the show if she hates filming it so much.

“Kourtney, even when you’re on the show you don’t act like you’re into the show. Why don’t you just quit the show? I don’t think anyone will miss her,” Wendy stated.

Williams went on to reveal that the oldest Kardashian sibling simply isn’t famous enough where she could quit the show and still be financially stable.

“She’s not big enough where she doesn’t need the show. Only Kim probably is. That’s not a bad thing, but I believe Kim is the only one who doesn’t need it. You would think she wouldn’t bite the hand that feeds her,” Wendy quipped.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian elaborated on her comments in the interview, revealing that one day she has a dream of sailing away from Hollywood and the celebrity of her last name, adding that nobody would ever see her again.

Kourt even reveals that part of the reason she travels is to see if she likes a place enough to relocate there in the future, adding that Norway or Switzerland sounds good to her at the moment.

Kardashian says that when she agreed to film the show, she never thought it would turn into the huge successful monster that it has become, revealing that the show got green-lit right away, and she found herself in the middle of a media frenzy.

Currently, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is in Season 16, and shows no signs of slowing down. Kourtney and her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie lead the way for fans to tune in every week, and their mother, Kris Jenner, is also there as the driving force behind the series, which her daughters are producers on.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by watching the reality series on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network