Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Flashes The Flesh In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Fialho is one of the most successful models in Brazil. She is not only popular for her stunning looks but is also famous in her country for her singing talent. In fact, she has recently released a number of songs which are doing quite well on Brazilian music charts.

As Barbara knows, her legions of followers on Instagram can’t seem to get enough of her beauty, and she makes sure to treat them to sultry snaps every week.

This weekend was no exception, as the 31-year-old stunner recently took to her page and posted an eye-popping snap which made her fans go totally wild.

In the pic, the 5-foot-11-inch model could be seen wearing a skimpy white bra that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts as well as her long, beautiful neck. She also provided a glimpse of her taut stomach to flaunt her incredibly fit physique.

The stunner tied her raven-colored tresses into a sleek bun and applied an orange-colored lipstick to enhance her beautiful lips. Finally, she accessorized with just one drop earring to make a style statement.

It seems as if the picture was captured during the runway, but Barbara didn’t specify anything in the caption. Instead, she just wrote that the picture represented her “weekend mode.”

As of the writing of this article, the pic accrued close to 9,000 likes and 170 comments where fans and followers praised Barbara for her stunning looks and her modeling talent.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Barbara’s body is flawless, while another one commented that Barbara is a beautiful goddess. Many of her fans also wrote that they are in love with the model — a compliment that she receives all the time.

Apart from the said picture, Barbara posted yet another sultry pic wherein she was featured partially submerged in an indoor swimming pool, wearing a multi-colored bikini top. As the picture was a long- distance shot, her face couldn’t be clearly seen. Nonetheless, it racked up more than 5,200 likes and several comments within an hour of having been posted. Per usual, fans praised her for her sense of style and sexiness.

According to the Google translation of an article by Brazilian website Jornal Dia Dia, Barbara said in an interview that although she prefers a healthy diet to stay in shape, she is never too harsh on herself and keeps a positive attitude towards food.