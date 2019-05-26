Jenelle Evans Reportedly Won’t Stop Fighting To Get Her Kids Back

Jenelle Evans is said to be working hard to regain custody of her children after CPS removed the kids from her home due to an incident involving her husband, David Eason.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenelle Evans is planning to keep fighting for her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, after they were taken from her home due to a shocking incident where her husband, David Eason, lost his temper and killed the family pet, a french bulldog named Nugget, in a fit of rage.

“Jenelle is not showing any signs of turning on David, if anything this seems to have them closer because they are now working together to do everything they can to get back custody of the kids,” an insider revealed.

“Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back. Jenelle and David are very united on wanting that,” the insider continued.

The source went on to reveal that the hate that David has been getting from Jenelle’s friends, family, and the fans have only made her bond with her husband stronger.

“Having everyone shaming David and blaming him is not helping because that always just makes Jenelle more isolated and more dependent on him,” says the source.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans has lost so much over the past month. In addition to her dog being brutally shot and killed by David Eason, the incident also pushed MTV to fire her from Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle is now without a job and the huge income that the reality TV series generated for her and her family. Then her kids were taken from her home.

Evans getting fired from the show was said to be a good decision by her former co-star, Kailyn Lowry, whom she’s shared many feuds with over the years.

A source close to Lowry reportedly told HL that Jenelle’s brand of drama isn’t good for the show, even though it may generate ratings for the network.

The insider explained that every the everyday drama that the rest of the cast members have is one thing, but when that drama comes with criminal activity like Jenelle and David’s life seem to attract, it’s bad for the show’s reputation and brand.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans’ life by following her on Instagram.