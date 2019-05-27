Kim Kardashian Flaunts World-Famous Booty At Kanye West’s ‘Sunday Service’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be adjusting to life as parents of four, but some things go on as normal. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband welcomed their son Psalm West via a surrogate on May 10. Their latest outing is putting on a family front, albeit minus some of the children.

On May 26, The Daily Mail reported the couple putting on a high-profile display at Kanye’s weekly “Sunday Service.” The weekly worship event that’s regularly shared on Kim’s Instagram stories peaked as a headline-maker earlier this year – Kanye’s Coachella “Sunday Service” was live-streamed on YouTube and attended by 50,000 people.

Paparazzi pictures obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kim arriving at her husband’s service in all black. The 38-year-old donned a casual black dress with a side slit. Leaning towards athleisurewear as the number was, it was nonetheless skintight. Kim’s world-famous rear was on show – likewise her toned and bronzed legs. Being sleeveless, the look also flashed the star’s gym-toned arms. Kim paired her dress with matching sneakers. She was photographed carrying her 3-year-old son Saint in her arms. Kim’s other three children North, Chicago, and newborn Psalm did not appear in the photos.

Today’s “Sunday Service” was also attended by two of Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Their looks differed. While Khloe opted for a white hoodie, ripped jeans, and sneakers, Kourtney appeared to be upping the ante – her charcoal jeans came paired with a leather trench coat, heels, and statement shades. The Poosh CEO brought along her daughter Penelope.

Amid rumors that Kanye West may be considering starting his own church, interest in the Ye rapper’s weekly worship services has spiked. While videos have shown West heavily involved amid gospel singers, colorful lighting, and a religion-centric atmosphere, fans are keen to find out what his wife thinks of the whole affair.

Last month, a source told People that Kim would support her husband if he were to start his own church. That said, the source appeared to outline some limits from the KKW Beauty Founder.

“Kim is 100 percent on board with this. She’s a Christian, too, and she understands the importance of being spiritual,” they said.

“She wouldn’t be a traditional ‘pastor’s wife’ who organizes bake sales,” they added.

Proving every inch the supportive wife today, Kim’s attendance comes particularly notable given that she is leaving her newborn son at home. With or without Psalm, however, Kim and her world-famous assets are guaranteed to make headlines.