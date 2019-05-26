Kim Kardashian Reportedly Helping Her Kids Adjust To Psalm West’s Arrival

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s three older children, daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago, are reportedly still adjusting to life with a new little brother.

According to Life & Style, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together, a son named Psalm West, via surrogate earlier this month.

The couple brought the newborn baby home to join their family, but it has been an adjustment for all of the siblings to re-evaluate where they stand in the family.

Sources tell the outlet that Saint has been the picture of a big brother, and loves helping Kim feed little Psalm. The insider claims that he loves being involved his baby brother’s life, but that he still likes to spend the majority of his time with his big sister, North, who is only two years older than he is.

“He’s only 3 years old and is more interested in following his big sister around than the baby. I’m sure that will all change once he’s a bit older,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye’s youngest daughter, Chicago, didn’t get to spend much time as the baby of the family. Chicago celebrated her first birthday back in January, and now has a younger sibling to play with.

However, Chi as the family calls her, is said to be a bit jealous of the newest addition to the brood.

“Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born. There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well,” said a second source.

As for the oldest sibling, North West, she’s reportedly used to being the center of attention and running the show. So, Kim Kardashian has reportedly been allowing her to help pick out baby Psalm’s clothing items so that she feels involved.

In addition, Kim and Kanye have allegedly sparred no expense for the lavish birthday party they’re planning for their oldest child next month.

As for North’s reaction to Psalm, the insider reveals that she hasn’t had any jealously issues, and that she treats her new little brother like a doll, and completely adores him.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their growing family by tuning into Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m on the E! network.