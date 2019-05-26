WWE’s Charlotte Flair Flaunts Her Flawless, Fair Decolletage In Sexy Off-Shoulder Dress

One of the most heralded in-ring talents of this generation of professional wrestling, Charlotte Flair — real name Ashley Fliehr — is the epitome of strength, athleticism, and beauty. Having had nearly as much success outside of the squared circle as she has within it –having posed in the nude for ESPN’s 2018 Body Issue, per The Sun— Charlotte seems poised for even greater success in the future.

In her most recent Instagram share, Charlotte stuns in a simple yet elegant off-shoulder white dress. The image in question is close-cropped, focusing intensely on the professional wrestler’s torso as captured from the bustline and up. The highly-acclaimed in-ring veteran has her signature shocked locks parted in the middle, golden tresses falling to either side, framing her gorgeous face.

Her light-colored eyes are framed by long, mascara-laden lashes and expertly sculpted brows. In terms of cosmetics, Charlotte sports a bit of foundation, blush, and a pretty nude lip color. Her fair and flawless decolletage is showcased to great effect by the pose and by the crop, her unblemished skin tone and strong shoulders standing out in the aesthetic composition.

Sporting a wry yet confident grin, Charlotte Flair seems to know exactly what she’s doing, and appears very much comfortable in her own skin.

In the very brief caption attached to the image, Charlotte Flair appeared to signal that it was a very hot day at the Coca-Cola 600. Evidence of her location can be spotted, if one looks closely enough, on the step and repeat backgrounding the accomplished professional wrestler. Despite the brevity of her caption, fan response to this particular share was almost unanimously positive. Over 38,000 Instagram fans quickly lavished a like in response to Charlotte’s post, while 500-plus fans took the time to leave a comment in the appropriate section.

Fellow professional wrestler and WWE talent Alexa Bliss simply left a black heart emoji in the comments section, while others went into greater depth with their remarks.

“Beautiful from all 360 degree [sic],” one fan quipped, making a bit of a play on words.

“Almost as hot as you,” a second supporter wrote, following suit.

“The Queen!” a third admirer gushed, capping off their comment with a trio of blazing flame emoji.

Having held both the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship many times, Charlotte Flair is a complete wrecking ball when she enters the ring. Despite appearing fearsome to her foes, her fans absolutely adore her, and await her next post with bated breath.