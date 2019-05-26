‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Completely Loses It, Tries To Kill Tripp & Haley

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is going to go off the deep end even further, and she’ll engage in some seriously shocking behavior.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Claire begins to spiral out of control even further. She will be sulking and angry about her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), breaking up with her, and she’ll blame Haley Chen (Thia Megia) for the entire situation.

As many fans already know, Tripp offered to help Haley not be deported by staging a fake marriage to her. The pair tied the knot, and Claire was seething with rage and jealousy. When she found out that the couple would have to keep up their fake marriage for months, possibly even years, she lost control.

Claire decided to give Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) evidence that proved that Tripp and Haley’s marriage was fake. Haley was ordered to be deported back to China, but before she could leave she and her real love, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) fled Salem and are currently on the run.

However, they won’t be on the run forever. The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Claire will set up a meeting between Tripp and Haley and that when the pair are together she’ll attempt to kill them, possibly by reaching for her trusty lighter and setting another fire.

As viewers know, Claire is the person responsible for setting the fire in the cabin that nearly killed her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), last year. During that time, Claire was jealous of Ciara, who was then dating Tripp.

Claire was looking for a way to get Ciara out of her path so that she could have Tripp all to herself, and what better way than to kill her in a fire? Ciara was thankfully saved, but she nearly lost her life.

It seems that Claire will be looking to get revenge on Haley and Tripp this time around, and she could pull the exact same move on them. However, it seems that she could be caught this time around, especially since at least one other person in Salem knows she set that fire that nearly killed Ciara.

Eve Donovan is currently keeping Claire’s secret, but Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is beginning to grow suspicious of her as well.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.