‘Geordie Shore’ Alum Charlotte Crosby Ditches Painful Breast Implants

Reality TV starlet Charlotte Crosby recently told The Sun she made the decision to ditch her breast implants and return to her more natural B-cup following a health scare. Crosby explained to the outlet she realized it was time for the implants to go after she began to experience a shooting pain in her breast.

According to Charlotte, the massive implants prevented her from checking her breasts which resulted in her fearing her life was in danger.

Unfortunately, the concerned 29-year-old must wait until her wounds from the surgery heal completely before she can get a breast scan to determine the cause of the pain.

Fortunately, the surgery is not a decision Charlotte regrets as what she truly regretted was going under the knife to get implants in the first place. The TV personality added that her mother was especially relieved the implants were removed and was anxiously waiting for the green light for her daughter to receive a breast scan to rule anything out.

The 29-year-old isn’t the only one enjoying her new smaller bosom as she also jested to The Sun that her boyfriend Josh Ritchie “loves” her new smaller curves.

Currently enjoying the holidays in Ibiza with several of her former Geordie Shore co-stars, Charlotte has shared several snapshots with her 6.7 million followers on Instagram flaunting her less curvaceous frame.

The photos, all of which have been posted in the last 24 hours, feature Charlotte enjoying her time on vacation at various parties and events. The reality show fashionista sports a very natural waistline and a much smaller chest.

In the photo featuring five members of the ‘Georgie Shore‘ cast, Charlotte’s outfit was the most conservative and least revealing.

One of the more recent photos featured Charlotte sported a stunning powder blue one-piece bodysuit with a tasteful knotted stomach cutout accent.

She paired the full coverage bodysuit with a sheer tan cover-up and tiered length necklaces for a classy, ethereal look.

Other posts of Charlotte’s Ibiza getaway include her partying it up while rocking a festive ensemble with a unique mesh, long sleeve crop top, white short shots, and a leather fringe overlay.

Paired with a simple pair of white sneakers, this outfit is also notably more on the modest side when compared to the ensembles her co-stars were spotting rocking during the holiday trip.

The comments of all Crosby’s recent photos were showered with nothing but love and support as her fans assured her she looked better without the implants.