WWE’s Lana Showcases Major Cleavage, Asks Instagram Fans To ‘Rate This Bikini’

One of the major faces of the WWE Universe over the last few years, Lana — real name Catherine Joy Perry — has also seen her star rise on social media. Currently boasting a rather substantial Instagram following of 3.3 million individual users and counting, Lana frequently takes to the photo and video sharing platform to titillate and captivate her admirers.

In her most recent Instagram share, Lana opted for a barely-there bikini which was sure to set hearts aflutter and imaginations aflame. The post was comprised of two similar yet slightly different images. In the first, Lana stares down the camera lens with a studied intensity, her bright eyes framed by perfectly sculpted brows and long, luxurious lashes. Raising her left hand to gently brush her platinum blonde locks back away from her ear the WWE superstar also parted her plump lips in a breathy, sensual expression.

The clinging fabric of her bikini top pressed her ample cleavage into a position of prominence, her decolletage further emphasized by a bevy of metal necklaces draped about her neck. Her flat stomach, shapely hips, and supple, toned thighs were also showcased in both images.

The primary difference between the first and second images of the share was one of facial expression. While Lana appears very amorous and serious in the first snapshot, she drops the facade in favor of a candid bit of laughter in the second.

In the very brief caption attached to the two pictures, Lana asked her Instagram fans to give her bikini a score on the 10-point scale, closing off her request with a kiss mark emoji. She also took the time to offer up a shoutout to red-hot style label Pretty Little Thing. Despite the brevity of her caption, her many followers swarmed the share, quickly awarding over 130,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments upon it.

“You are so amazingly beautiful. You are so gifted love love love your pictures,” fellow professional wrestler Madusa wrote.

“All the jealous b*tches saying she’s too thin, have a day off will you! She looks fine! She’s in great shape and if you think that is too thin, you need to sort your heads out!” a second supporter gushed, springing to Lana’s defense against some trolls in the comments section.

Apparently as creative as she is beautiful, per Fightful, Lana recently claimed to have come up with a few creative angles for WWE — angles which, she says, were later used on other women working with the pro wrestling promotion. No matter whether she’s happy with her current role with WWE or not, her fans absolutely love her and can’t wait to see what she will share with them next.