Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew All About Her Parent’s Scheme To Get Her Into College

Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly knew exactly what her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were doing to get her into college.

According to Us Weekly, Fuller House star Lori Loughin and her fashion designer husband allegedly paid about $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into USC.

The couple are now being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it. She didn’t get into any other California schools,” an insider said of Olivia’s knowledge of the situation.

“She now knows that this is very serious and has been calling her mom and dad every day to check in and see what is the latest with the upcoming court dates,” one source told the magazine.

After Lori and Mossimo were arrested, Olivia was said to have moved out of her parents’ house. The YouTube personality and social media sensation was allegedly furious with her mother and father for being at the center of so much drama and putting her career at risk.

“Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her. Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori,” an insider told the outlet back in April.

As previously by Radar Online, Olivia Jade’s mother, Lori Loughlin, is facing up to 20 years in prison if she’s convicted and punished to the full extent of the law.

Lori is said to be going through a lot of stress and anxiety at the moment, and her close friends are allegedly worried that she’s suffering a bit of a breakdown amid the college admissions scandal drama.

One insider told the outlet that they believe Lori could even be suicidal following the loss of her reputation and career. As many fans know, Loughlin was fired from her jobs at the Hallmark Channel, which included movies and the TV series, When Calls The Heart, following her arrest. She was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House.

The source goes on to say that Lori has been popping pills, having blinding headaches, refusing to eat, and staying up many sleepless nights due to her worry over the legal case against her.

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade, and the rest of the family have stayed quiet about the scandal thus far.