Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger Chastizes Trump For Chiding Biden & Praising A Dictator

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois called out Donald Trump for attacking Vice President Joe Biden and praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The Daily Mail says that Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran was particularly irked that Trump was speaking negatively about an American politician while overseas on Memorial Day Weekend. Kinzinger seemed gobsmacked that this was really happening.

“It’s Memorial Day Weekend and you’re taking a shot at Biden while praising a dictator. This is just plain wrong.”

The Illinois Rep. also retweeted Trump’s tweet which called the North Korean dictator “chairman” but simply called Vice President Biden, Joe. This isn’t the first time that Kinzinger made it clear he didn’t agree with Trump as he refused to back him in the last election stating that he is “an American before I am a Republican.”

But Rep. Kinzinger is still in the minority in his party, as Republican Rep. Liz Cheney went on ABC This Week to suggest that Trump must have a reason to support North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“I think that what we have seen so far with this president with respect to North Korea is that he’s doing the right thing in terms of the policy.”

GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger blasts Pres Donald Trump for slamming former VP Joe Biden while praising North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

'It's Memorial Day Weekend and you're taking a shot at Biden while praising a dictator. This is just plain wrong,' Kinzinger tweeted https://t.co/oGoCBnLasY — Bren Buras-Elsen (@brenisphere) May 26, 2019

The Washington Post says that there are other Republicans who seemed puzzled by Trump’s support of Kim, especially considering he was in Japan as a guest of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) was willing to say that she “certainly wouldn’t trust” Kim, because she was disturbed by North Korea’s recent missile test as well as by Trump’s reaction. She was also perplexed that Trump would disrespect Abe by kissing up to the North Korean dictator while contradicting his own man, John Bolton.

“I think Japan does have reason to be concerned, and I am concerned as well. We need to see North Korea back off those activities, and we need to take a very strong stance on that.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is also a veteran was emphatic that Trump had made the wrong move because “he was handing North Korea something that country needed, which was legitimacy.”

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said that Trump has been repeatedly tricked and outsmarted by Kim “into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return.” He added that Biden’s track record is to stand up for American values while Trump speaks out against his countrymen.