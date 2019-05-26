‘Geordie Shore’ Star Sophie Kasaei Flaunts Major Underboob In Black Bikini

Sophie Kasaei is letting it all hang out during her holiday getaway to Ibiza with several other members of the Geordie Shore cast including Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, and Charlotte Crosby.

According to photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, the TV personality proudly flaunted her cellulite and stretch marks while rocking a skimpy black bikini during a photo shoot.

Kasaei’s plus size bosom spilled out of the bottom of her undersized bikini top causing the TV personality to show off a generous amount of underboob.

While the photo featured Kasaei from the side with her face turned away from the camera, the spillage of her curvaceous bosom from the bottom of the bikini top is hard to miss.

Less than 10 hours ago, the TV personality took to Instagram to rock a different black bikini with red trim. She paired the sexy ensemble with small sunglasses with rose-colored lenses, a fun beige colored fedora type hat, lace-up wedge sandals, and bright red, lightweight cover-up top for a super trendy beach look.

Just yesterday, Sophie shared a snapshot of herself rocking the same red and black bikini while hanging out with her former Geordie Shore co-stars. Her two million Instagram followers wasted no time showering the photo with over 90,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.

One fan noted the Geordie Shore gang was the U.K. version of the Kardashian family. Many opted to keep their comments simple with nothing more than a fire or heart faced emoticon.

As every member of the gang had grown accustomed to, there were a few individuals who seized the photo as an opportunity to criticize the group for their surgically enhanced bodies.

Many of the female members of the Geordie Shore cast have made so many cosmetic changes to their bodies over the years that long-time fans can barely remember what they originally looked like before the breast implants, lip enhancements, and butt implants.

“Can believe charlotte what have u done to ur face…. am not recognizing u,” one fan penned in the comments.

“Plastic fantastic,” a second fan sarcastically chimed in.

The Geordie Shore crew did receive some love and support from followers who mentioned wishing they would look like Sophie and her friends when they grow older.

As The Daily Mail confirms, the 29-year-old self-proclaimed “Persian Princess” recently declared that she wasn’t afraid to show off her less than perfect body in all of its glory to the world.