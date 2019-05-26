Charlize Theron Describes Her Ideal Man After Years Of Being Single

Charlize Theron is revealing what she looks for in a man after years of being single.

According to The Daily Mail, the actress recently described her ideal partner after claiming that she’s still “shockingly available.”

Charlize recently revealed that after her 2015 split with actor Sean Penn, she made a choice to stop dating so that she could focus on her two children, both of whom are adopted.

“I made a choice to be single. I was raising two small children and that’s what I wanted to do. Now I have changed my mind and I will handle it. I want to have a good time,” Theron admitted during a recent interview with The Sun.

When asked what she looks for in a man, the Monster actress revealed that she loves a guy that can grow full facial hair.

“It depends on the guy. A man that can grow a good beard. I don’t want guys who don’t grow good beards to grow beards, like those patchy ones. I’m not a fan of that.”

In addition, Charlize says that now that her children are older and have started taking care of themselves, she wants to open up to people more and let herself find some love in her life, adding that she’s looking for a man that can “grow a pair and step up” to the plate to be there for her and her kids.

“I’m just looking for a good human,” Theron added.

As previously reported by People Magazine, Charlize Theron recently revealed during a sit-down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her kids believe they know it all, even though they are still young and have very limited knowledge.

However, the pair, Jackson, 7, and August, 3, reportedly use what knowledge they do have against their mother. Theron says that the two will throw facts and information in her face and act as if she knows nothing at all.

The actress has revealed that keeping her children in touch with their roots is very important to her. Charlize says that she’s raising two “proud, black” African girls and that she doesn’t want to push her own ancestry on them.

Fox News reports that the actress’ eldest child is currently being raised a girl. Charlize revealed that Jackson told her when she was just 3-years-old that she wasn’t a boy and the actress has let her be herself and wear what she wanted to ever since.

Fans can see more of Charlize Theron by following her on Instagram.