Bella Hadid Flashes Major Cleavage, Side Boob & Legs In Daring Helicopter Snaps

Given her latest Instagram update, Bella Hadid’s fans probably don’t know where to start. The supermodel’s May 26 pictures are flaunting every part of this 22-year-old’s sensational body – and not just from anywhere. Bella’s three snaps come with a helipad setting, an aircraft to match, and a caption suggesting the pictures may have been taken in Monaco.

Shot from afar, Bella is seen standing and posing next to a helicopter. Her belted orange dress comes sleeveless, with a slit at the thigh, and definitely low-cut. The racy dress is flashing this sensation’s endlessly long legs, cleavage, side boob, and all-around toned physique. Of course, with Bella, the finish is always classy. A high-end look of stiletto heels combined with the belt’s blacks and golds feel luxurious. Fitting, considering that the update mentions the model’s ambassador status with the luxury watch brand, Tag Heuer. Bella’s ambassador status with the Swiss company was announced in 2017.

While Bella’s caption hasn’t confirmed who is behind the stylish dress, celebrity-adored designer Jacquemus has commented on the picture. Followed by a long string of heart and heart-eye emojis, Jacquemus’ comment has mentioned what Bella is wearing. Jacquemus may be rising as a mega-brand, but it’s already been worn by the likes of Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. Suffice to say that Bella is looking impeccable, stylish, and on-trend.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts. One opted for a pop culture reference, per their comment.

“THATS [sic] HOT (Paris Hilton’s voice)”

“Where is Abel,” another fan wrote.

Given that Bella appears in fighting spirit in the third snap, the reference to Cain and Abel seems fitting. Bella does, indeed, look a touch intimidating.

Bella’s recent days in the French Riviera have come highly-publicized. Following her appearances in the French town of Cannes, Bella has traveled onwards to Monaco. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported Bella sipping champagne with Kendall Jenner on a small water vessel – the two had just stepped off a mega yacht. Bella has also been snapped enjoying the Monaco water with Kendall’s mother Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat. The younger Hadid sister did not, however, appear to be papped with her boyfriend The Weeknd.

Bella’s ambassador status with Tag Heuer doesn’t come as the model’s first high-profile partnership. Bella’s endorsement deals have seen her linked to Dior, Nike, and ice-cream brand Magnum. All likely paid a hefty fee to hire this “it” girl. Alongside her sister Gigi, Bella is now a power celebrity. She has 24.5 million Instagram followers. Bella is followed by major celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande.