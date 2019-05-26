Kelly Clarkson’s Fans Can’t Get Over How Stunning She Looks While Singing The National Anthem At The Indy 500

Kelly Clarkson brought down the house at this year’s highly-anticipated Indy 500 race.

As fans of the singer know, Kelly was given the task of singing the National Anthem prior to the race. It certainly comes as no shock that the American Idol winner absolutely killed her performance and she also looked amazing while doing so. Following the event, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a few photos.

The first image in the series shows Clarkson standing onstage in front of the microphone stand. The blonde-haired beauty looks amazing in a curve-hugging dress with white stars and circles all over. In this particular image, Kelly is all smiles, wearing her short locks down and straight as well as a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

Just behind her stands a few members of the military, who are all holding up different flags. The next few images in the series show Kelly singing on stage at various angles. Since the deck of photos has gone live, it’s earned Clarkson rave reviews, racking up over 33,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments in just short time of the post going live. Some fans took to the images to let Kelly know that she did a great job singing while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks.

“It was awesome in person! You never disappoint,” one follower commented on the post.

“You looked so gorgeous!” one more fan chimed in.

And Clarkson had a close call when she was at the race track, tripping and nearly falling. On her Twitter account, the singer re-tweeted a video of herself where she almost took a major spill. Along with the post of the video, the 37-year-old shared a funny caption with her 12 million-plus fans, making fun of her self for the blunder.

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That d*** crack was hidden by the carpet man #indy500,” she wrote along with a series of tears-of-joy emojis.

Like her recent Instagram post, this video also earned Kelly a ton of traffic from her fans, amassing over 7,000 likes, 400-plus retweets, and upwards of 270 comments. Of course, the vast majority of fans commented on the post to thank Kelly for being so down to earth and real with them all of the time — even during embarrassing moments.