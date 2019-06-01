Charly Jordan Goes Topless, Poses In White Lace Underwear On Instagram

American model and DJ Charly Jordan is popular on Instagram for her sultry snaps and sense of style.

In order to make sure that her 2.1 million followers remain thoroughly involved and engaged in her social media and modeling activities, she keeps her page active all the time.

And what could be a better way to engage her fans than posting sexy pictures, which always leave fans delighted, so much so that they keep coming back for more.

Taking to her page on Friday afternoon, Charly totally stunned her legions of followers by posting a set of topless photos. The racy snaps sent pulses immediately racing, as the model struck different seductive poses to tease her fans.

In the first pic, Charly could be seen lying on her belly atop her bed while she turned her head toward the camera and looked straight into it. In the process, she drew all the attention toward her pert derriere.

While in the second pic, Charly posed by standing next to a window to provide a detailed view of her insane bikini body. Although the model censored her breasts with the help of her arms in both the snaps, she left enough to her fans’ imagination to send a wave of excitement through them.

In terms of her beauty looks, Charly let her blond tresses down while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, natural, and sexy. Finally, she accessorized with a pair of drop earrings to add a bit of glamour to her look.

Owing to the hotness of the picture, it successfully accrued more than 113,000 likes and 500-plus comments within a few hours of going live, as of this writing.

Loading...

This shows that fans fell in love with the sultry snap and they proved it in the comments section by showering the model with several compliments.

One fan, for instance, wrote that Charley’s hot pics made his day, while another one opined that she’s the most beautiful woman on Earth.

Another fan, totally ignoring the fact that Charly has a boyfriend, explicitly wrote that he wants to take the model out on a date and marry her. Such comments can be found on almost all of her pictures, which shows that the model allows people to openly express themselves.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, as a child, Charly played lots of sports, including sprinting, hurdling, and competitive soccer, which she played for 12 years. Moreover, the Los Angeles native also took part in a surfing competition as a kid.