Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Michael And Sasha’s Relationship Blooms

Michael is interested in getting to know Sasha a bit more.

Michael and Sasha have become somewhat of a couple recently on General Hospital and it looks like they will be inching even closer together in the next few weeks. They are obviously smitten with each other and spoilers say that they will both be taking advantage of getting to know each other a little better.

Nina is thrilled about this budding relationship and she certainly doesn’t want anyone to interfere with that. She will be having a mother/daughter lunch date with Sasha this week, according to SheKnows Soaps. This will give Nina more time to encourage her daughter to pursue a relationship with Michael Corinthos.

Sasha has charmed her way into Michael’s heart. At first, it wasn’t anything serious, but expect for them to sit down to discuss if they want to pursue something more. The print version of Soap Opera Digest gave a hint that their relationship will be blooming in the near future. Actor Chad Duell told the magazine that he sees his character as having a connection with Nina’s daughter.

Duell even joked that his track record with his previous relationships hasn’t worked out well at all. He mentioned how two of them died, Abby and Sabrina. Then there was his last serious coupling with Nelle, who tried to kill him. He also doesn’t know that she has kept his baby boy from him for the past year.

Loading...

Nina will soon learn the big secret that Valentin and Sasha are keeping from her but for now, the two women are quite close. While the Crimson editor is totally thrilled with her daughter being paired with Michael, Valentin won’t like it. In fact, he has already been wary of those two, especially after he overheard them talking about Sasha mumbling things while she was on drugs for her illness. She said that she wished Nina was her mother. Michael heard what she said, but she smoothed it over quickly with him.

Valentin will do anything to keep Nina from finding out that Sasha isn’t her daughter. If that means trying to break up the lovebirds, then that will not be a problem for him. There is also Willow Tait who was rumored to be in a love triangle with her current guy, Harrison Chase, and Michael in the future. Michael will soon learn that the baby that Willow thinks is her son is actually his child Jonah, and that may bring them together.

Is Michael and Sasha’s relationship doomed from the start? How will he feel when he finds out that his new girl is living a lie? Keep watching General Hospital to see if they can make it for the long haul.