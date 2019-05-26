Miley Cyrus Says She Prefers Demi Lovato Over Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that while she loves most musical artists, her tastes push her to only listen to certain singers.

According to Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus debuted her brand new song, “Cattitude” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend this week, and some fans were surprised by a lyric that stated, “I love your Nicki [Minaj], but I listen to Cardi [B.].”

The lyrics sparked a stream of memes from fans, and Cyrus herself got in on the joke, posting a video of herself on Instagram while she danced. The caption read, “I love you Selena [Gomez], but I listen to Demi [Lovato].”

However, Miley didn’t stop there. She also tweeted, “I love you Miley, but I listen to Hannah,” joking about preferring her former Disney Channel TV alter-ego, Hannah Montana, to herself. She also tweeted, “I love you me, but I listen to Ari [Ariana Grande].”

Fans loved the hilarious memes and sayings, and many of them got into the spirit themselves by posting their own versions of the saying and meme that pertained to their own likes and lives.

The new song, “Cattitude” will be featured on Miley’s brand new album, which will be her first since 2017’s Younger Now.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been very busy in the past year. The singer has been working on her new album, as well as traveling the world. In addition, she also lost her Malibu home to the devastating wildfires in California last year.

However, some good did come from the fire. Miley and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, reportedly realized how much they loved each other after the tragedy, and pushed up their wedding date.

The pair married at their Tennessee home back in December, are things are said to be going wonderful for the newlyweds in their first few months as husband and wife.

Loading...

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple’s relationship since walking down the aisle.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source continued.

“Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” a source added.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.