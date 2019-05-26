Model Rachel McCord Goes Braless In White Crop Top While Sizzling In Stringed Patriotic Bikini Bottoms

Model Rachel McCord is getting patriotic this Memorial Day weekend.

A fans of the model know, she’s incredibly popular on social media. So far the sister of Nip/Tuck actress AnnaLynne McCord has amassed an impressive following of over 502,000 on Instagram alone, and her star continues to rise on the platform. On Memorial Day weekend, the bombshell decided to hit the beach in the Los Angeles area and looked dress to impress in a NSFW outfit. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the blond-haired beauty frolicking around the beach and leaving little to the imagination in the process.

In most of the photographs that were published to the site, McCord looked absolutely flawless in a skintight white crop top that showed off her toned and tanned body. For the occasion, the author went braless, delighting onlookers who caught a glimpse of her sexy ensemble. She paired the hot top with a pair of barely there bikini bottoms that feature a blue-and-white star pattern on them. The bikini’s stringed sides also showed off plenty of Rachel’s long and lean legs.

And when McCord was not frolicking around on the beach with pals in her bikini bottoms, she covered up in a short pair of red shorts, while still giving off the patriotic vibe. The stunner completed her beachside look with a pair of large aviator sunglasses and wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. McCord also covered up in a jean jacket from time to time when she got a chill.

To accessorize the look, the model rocked a gold-chained necklace, gold hoop earrings, and she also carried around her pet chihuahua during the outing. Unfortunately for her social media followers, McCord did not post any photos from her fun beach outing on her Instagram account, but she did share a few photos from an Alice and Olivia fashion show last week. In the images posted to her account, the 29-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a black-and-white patterned two piece set from the show.

McCord completed her look with a face full of fresh makeup, including bright red lipstick. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the 29-year-old rave reviews with over 21,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While most fans took to the post to let Rachel know how beautiful she looks, countless others commented on her bombshell outfit.

“That dress is absolutely stunning,” one follower commented with a flame emoji.

“Omg this outfit is mega gorgeous,” said another.

“You look so gorgeous babe,” another Instagram user wrote along with a red heart emoji.

