’90 Day Fiancé’: Debbie Claims Larissa Will Face Deportation

When 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima met Colt Johnson online and moved to the United States to start a new life with him, she probably didn’t think she’d be facing deportation less than a year later. However, Colt’s mother, Debbie, claims her ex-daughter-in-law will be removed from the U.S. after an upcoming court hearing later this week, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Colt and Larissa’s relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning. During Season 6 of the show, Larissa arrived in Las Vegas and was immediately disappointed by the fact that Colt showed up at the airport empty-handed. As the couple greeted each other for the first time, Larissa can be heard complaining about her beau’s thoughtlessness and later insisted he buys her flowers on the way out. The Brazilian woman’s disappointment only grew after she realized that Colt’s car was an older model and did not have a working air conditioner. Upon arriving at her new home, she was quick to complain about the living arrangements and even suggested that Colt, who lived with his mother, Debbie, find a new place for them to live alone.

While together, the couple engaged in several public disagreements on social media and it was later revealed that Larissa had been arrested three times on domestic battery charges.

“Larissa is reportedly set for ‘negotiations’ on May 30 for her third arrest,” Soap Dirt noted. “Las Vegas Justice Court dismissed her first criminal case and denied the second criminal case. Now, she faces prosecution on the third domestic violence arrest – and it’s with the same judge.”

Meanwhile, Larissa doesn’t seem to be too concerned about her upcoming hearing, based on her recent Instagram posts. The reality TV star has since moved on from her ex-husband and has a new man in her life, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The pair met on Tinder and Larissa has been sharing several photos of herself and her new beau to social media.

Colt, Larissa, and Debbie are now appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and Larissa is preparing to drop a bombshell on her then-mother-in-law, according to a report from E! News.

“I have kids,” Larissa admits to Debbie in a teaser clip for tonight’s episode.

“You have children,” Debbie questions, before tears start to fall.

It seems the news is too much for the woman to handle and she quickly removes herself from the table leaving her son and Larissa sitting in silence. Debbie later returns and explains her frustrations at being left out. Larissa then tells her mother-in-law she loves Colt and was afraid of being judged by his mother.

Fans can watch how this story unfolds tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.