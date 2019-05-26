Bella Thorne Appears Braless In Dorky Seal Snap, Instagram Is Loving It

Bella Thorne is known for being offbeat. The Midnight Sun actress, singer, and author bucks the Hollywood trend with her fiery-red hair, porcelain skin, and penchant for going makeup-free. Bella’s May 26 Instagram update comes with the 21-year-old’s signature personality – it also comes with a little sealife.

Two snaps show Bella sitting outdoors on a seal statue. Bella has gone low-key with her wardrobe – her charcoal jeans match her long-sleeved ribbed top. The latter does, however, appear subject to a little raciness. While the top’s material isn’t sheer, it’s sufficiently tight to suggest a braless situation. Less about the outfit and more about the girl sitting on the seal, today’s post comes humorous, cute, and somewhat dorky. The latter appears to have been picked up on.

“My fav dork,” one fan wrote.

The response likely stems both from Bella’s shocked and smiling facial expressions as she poses with the seal and her caption – Bella has written that she “[feels] bad” for the seal.

Bella’s fanbase tends to comment on her looks, though. One fan left their thoughts in a comment.

“I melt like a wax when I look at your lovely smile”

Bella obliged with a response thanking them.

Elsewhere, fans probed the star for her much-anticipated new music. She’s set to release a new single “soon,” per her reply to the fan.

Bella has, however, recently featured in a newly-released track. Steve Aoki’s “Do Not Disturb” features Bella. The racy and lesbian-themed video sees Bella kiss Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous. With its motel-like setting, bath scenes, and ultra-racy lingerie, the music video for “Do Not Disturb” (seen below) comes with an NSFW.

Thorne has also caused a stir with her fans for her fast-changing relationship status this year. Earlier this year, Bella was in an “open relationship” with both Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, per People. Bella has since confirmed on her social media that she isn’t dating Mongeau. She is also widely considered to have split from Mod Sun.

Today’s snap appears to have been well-received. It had racked up over 160,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Over 1,000 comments were left.

Bella has 19.4 million Instagram followers. Her fresh-faced or racy bikini updates attract members of the general public, but they likewise seem popular with fellow celebrities. Bella’s Instagram is followed by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and Descendants actress Dove Cameron. Major music stars including Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Dua Lipa also follow her.