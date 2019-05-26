Olivia Culpo Flaunts Insane Abs On Instagram

Olivia Culpo and her abs showed up to watch the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model couldn’t have been more excited about the outing.

On Sunday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a racy ensemble as she posed in front of one of the Formula 1 racing cars.

In the sexy snapshot, Culpo is seen sporting a burnt orange outfit, which consisted of a pair of form-fitting shorts to show off her long, lean legs, and a matching crop top. The top flaunted Olivia’s killer curves and insane abs as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Olivia had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a tight, sleek bun at the base of her head. She also donned a full face of makeup for the racing event, which included a deep tan all over her body.

The model sported a bronzed glow and pink blush as apart of her glam look, and added darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her face.

Culpo added to her racy photos by wearing a pair of strappy clear heels, and finding a hot pink car to pose with in the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo’s Grand Prix outing comes just one month after the model’s former boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, shockingly slammed her on social media.

Danny took to Instagram last month to roast Olivia, seemingly out of the blue.

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, even claiming their intimate life together was “f***ing crazy.”

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f**ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola ended the rant, even tagging Culpo in the post, which he later decided to take down.

Radar Online reports that Amendola and Culpo have had a rocky relationship, splitting twice in the past year. Back in October, their split made headlines when Olivia was out of the country working, and Danny was photographed getting cozy on the beach with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo’s life by following the Miss Universe winner on Instagram.