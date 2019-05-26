Prince William Received The Long Scar On His Forehead During A Strange Accident In His Early Teens

Prince William calls the long thin scar spanning across his forehead his 'Harry Potter scar.'

Not even the members of the royal family are immune from injury. Prince William, who now exudes class and dignity, doesn’t seem very accident prone at first glance. However, when he was in his early teens he was in a bizarre accident that earned him a long scar that remains on his forehead to this day. While he was only 13-years-old when he got the scar, it remains visible even now, stretching from his hairline to almost the entire length of his eyebrow. If Prince William didn’t have photographers following him around and taking his picture on a regular basis, few would probably even notice the scar. But given the fact that his face is the focus of a multitude of camera lenses every day, he is often asked how he came to sustain the facial marking. He was only too happy to divulge the comical story, according to Celebrity Cheat Sheet.

As it turns out, Prince William received his forehead scar when he was just a kid. The story of how it happened could be considered a bit embarrassing, but it also reminds us that the Duke of Cambridge is no less human than the rest of us. In his youth, the royal was playing golf with one of his friends. While out on the putting green, his friend accidentally smacked him right in the face with his golf club. While the prince can laugh about it now, he probably wasn’t laughing when it first happened and he had to be taken to the hospital. However, Prince William doesn’t particularly mind the scar. He’s even given it a comical nickname.

In an interview, the prince recalled the story of the day the scar became a permanent fixture of his face.

“I call it [my Harry Potter scar] because it glows sometimes and some people notice it — other times they don’t notice it at all. I got his by a golf club when I was playing with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

Prince William certainly isn’t the only member of the royal family to have a few scars. In fact, his wife Kate Middleton has a forehead scar herself that looks quite similar to her husbands. However, she got hears from a childhood operation, not from getting hit in the head by a seven-iron.