Jenelle Evans Shares Throwback Picture Of Her Son, Hints She Has ‘Evolved’

Jenelle Evans is spending the weekend without her kids, but the former Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly posting pictures of them and even hinting that she has “evolved.” According to an article by Us Weekly, Jenelle posted a throwback photo of her son Kaiser as well as an image of a quote that talks about evolving.

“Not everyone will appreciate that you’ve evolved because they still have a particular version of you stuck in their head. Their problem though, not yours. Evolve as you please,” the quote was a repost from Bola Sol.

Last week, Jenelle spent time in court as she attempted to regain custody of her kids who were removed from her care by CPS. Although she was in court, alongside her husband, for a number of days over the past two weeks, her kids remain to be in the care of others.

The kids were removed following an incident involving her dog, Nugget. Her husband reportedly killed the dog for nipping at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. Following the incident, her son Kaiser was the first to be removed from her care. He is reportedly in the care of his father.

Us Weekly reported that Jenelle also shared a photo of Kaiser to social media, though it was a throwback photo. The photo was from three-years-ago and shows the young boy playing in the sand at the beach.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, posted a photo of Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley, to social media over the weekend. According to the report, Barbara took Ensley to the beach to enjoy some fun in the sun over the weekend. The little girl was placed into Barbara’s care. She also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son.

Viewers were introduced to Jenelle on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her first son. The relationship between her and her son’s father did not work out. Eventually, Jenelle’s mother gained custody of Jenelle’s son.

Loading...

After 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle went on to share her story on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly ten years. However, Jenelle was let go from the show after Season 9. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on May 7, a spokesperson for MTV released a statement to Us Weekly about Jenelle being let go from the show.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Although Jenelle will not appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2, she will appear on the final two parts of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. The second part of the reunion will air Monday night on MTV.