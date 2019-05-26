‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Carrie Brady Returns Home With A Shocking Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) will soon be back in Salem, and she’ll bring a shocking secret with her.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers will soon see some familiar faces back home in Salem. Carrie Brady will be one of those faces, as she and others, such as her sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), will come home for the funeral of their grandmother, Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay).

As many fans already know, Peggy McCay died last fall, and DOOL is set to honor her passing by hosting a tribute episode to her and her on-screen alter-ego, Caroline, in June.

Carrie will return home to mourn her grandmother and reunite with many members of her family, as well as her friends. However, she’ll also have a stunning secret that will reportedly impact the lives of many others as well.

While nothing has been confirmed, some fans believe that Carrie’s secret may have something to do with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Before leaving Salem for good the last time, Carrie and Rafe had a bit of a fling. Now, some longtime viewers think that Carrie could reveal that her son, Noah Reed, was fathered by Rafe and not her husband, Austin Reed (Austin Peck).

The bombshell would be huge, as Rafe has often longed to be a father. Days of Our Lives fans have seen Rafe take many children under his wing. He became a father figure to former wife Sami’s children: Johnny, Allie, and Sidney. He’s also loved and cared for Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), the daughter of his estranged wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Currently, Rafe has custody of ex-girlfriend Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chishell Hartley) son, David, and is caring for him while Jordan seeks treatment for mental illness. Of course, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) has been a big help to Rafe when it comes to raising baby David.

If Carrie were to tell Rafe that he is the father of her son, Noah, things would certainly change. Rafe has always wanted children of his own, but not at the expense of breaking up a family.

In addition, Noah doesn’t live in Salem, and since Rafe would have missed years of his life already, it would be a painful situation for everyone involved, especially Austin.

Austin knows all too well what it’s like to lose a child, after he believed Sami’s son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was his own son before learning that he was actually fathered by his brother, Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo).

It seems Days of Our Lives fans will have to wait until June, when Carrie returns home, to find out what secret she’ll be bringing with her.