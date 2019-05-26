NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get Anthony Davis For Collins, Prince, Bazemore, And Draft Pick, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The Atlanta Hawks have very seldom been mentioned among the teams thought of having the best chances of acquiring New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis in the 2019 offseason. But with earlier rumors suggesting that the Hawks are quietly planning big things this summer, Bleacher Report on Saturday suggested a trade that could bring Davis to Atlanta, while allowing the team to hold on to their top rookie from the 2018-19 season, point guard Trae Young.

Citing a February report from The Athletic‘s Sam Amick, Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley wrote that the Hawks were previously believed to be going after the NBA’s top free agents this summer. However, Buckley stressed that the Hawks might have a difficult time signing a superstar free agent “so quickly.” This, he wrote, could make it a better idea for Atlanta to “join the AD sweepstakes” and try to trade for the superstar forward/center.

The trade offer Buckley suggested would have the Hawks sending forward/center John Collins, small forward Taurean Prince, veteran shooting guard Kent Bazemore, and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis. As pointed out, Collins, who averaged close to 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 NBA season despite being only 21-years-old, has the potential to become a perennial All-Star, especially if he’s paired alongside Duke forward Zion Williamson, who is widely expected to be picked first overall by the Pelicans.

While Prince was mentioned as a theoretical trade piece by virtue of his being one of the NBA’s top 10 “worst starters,” Buckley noted that he had recently shown potential as a skilled three-and-D player who moves well off the dribble. Bazemore, on the other hand, was described as more of a “money-matcher,” albeit one who could provide some high-energy play and excel on defense with his long wingspan.

Pelicans lay out 'next step' in their Anthony Davis plan https://t.co/SxzDpY28p9 pic.twitter.com/b93oN59Vfs — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2019

Regarding the No. 8 pick, Buckley suggested that the Pelicans could use it on a young point guard, or possibly on Williamson’s Duke teammate, wingman Cam Reddish.

“Atlanta, meanwhile, has at least one year to try to make Young-Davis pick-and-rolls the NBA’s most potent weapon,” Buckley concluded. “Considering how well that’s worked for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, maybe it’d become a ticket to title contention for this rapidly rising organization and a reason for Davis to consider ATL as his long-term home.”

While pairing Anthony Davis with Trae Young could make for an intriguing combination, there are a few organizations that seem to be well ahead of other NBA teams — the Hawks included — among the 26-year-old big man’s suitors. According to Lake Show Life, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics currently appear to be the only three teams that have “both the assets and motivation” to acquire Davis from New Orleans this summer.